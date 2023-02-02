DemandScience Wins Three TrustRadius 2023 Winter Best of Awards

B2B data company’s solutions recognized for Best Value for Price, Best Feature Set and Best Relationship based on verified customer reviews

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, MA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to drive demand generation, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized the company with three 2023 Winter Best of Awards in the Intent Data category:

The Best Value for Price Award based on the highest percentage of respondents who were happy with the product's value for the price.

The Best Feature Set Award highlights companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users.

highlights companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users. The Best Relationship Award highlights companies that provide customers with accurate implementation expectations, solid follow-through on sales and marketing promises, and provide enough ROI to buy the program again.

"DemandScience has won a Winter Best of Award for Best Relationship, Value for Price, and Best Feature Set in the Intent Data category," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "DemandScience earned these awards based entirely on feedback from their customers. 88% of reviewers were happy with the feature set, while 91% agreed that DemandScience offers great value for the price. Reviewers also found the DemandScience support team to be very responsive and ready to resolve any issues as they come up, giving the software an 8/10 rating for support."

“Winning these 2023 Winter Best of Awards validates that we’re providing B2B marketing organizations with solutions that deliver the ROI they need, the features they want, and the customer experiences they deserve,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “We’re very proud to be valued by our user community for delivering accurate data and solving their go-to-market challenges.”

The awards are based on third-party, verified reviews submitted to TrustRadius, a research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right solutions for their needs.

Examples of verified DemandScience customer reviews on the TrustRadius platform:

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to drive demand generation. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique stories, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month, over one million B2B technology buyers—over 50% from large enterprises—use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

Derek Beckwith DemandScience +1 617-331-3567 derek.beckwith@demandscience.com