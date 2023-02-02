AIR Communities Earns 2023 National Top Workplace Award

2023 marks AIR's second year on the National Top Workplace list.

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) (“AIR” or “AIR Communities”) has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Energage. The award winners are determined solely on team member feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, connection, and more.

“A strong and intentional culture and a highly engaged team continue to be priorities at AIR Communities,” said AIR Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine. “We are a mission-driven company with a noble calling to provide homes to tens of thousands of families across the country, and I am honored by the AIR team’s strong support of our important work.”

In addition to high marks from the Top Workplaces survey, AIR’s nationwide team engagement score in 2022 was 4.42 out of 5.

This is AIR’s second consecutive placement on the national Top Workplaces list, following a long history of regional award wins. In its local markets, AIR has been named a Top Workplace in Denver, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. In 2022, AIR also received Top Workplaces Culture of Excellence Awards for Innovation, Leadership and Purpose and Values.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces survey in 2023.

About AIR

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 74 communities in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com .

Stephanie Joslin AIR Communities stephanie.joslin@aircommunities.com