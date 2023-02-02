Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,565 in the last 365 days.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Yuga Labs, Inc. Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Yuga Labs, Inc. ("Yuga Labs" or the "Company") non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") or ApeCoin tokens ("ApeCoin") purchased April 23, 2021 and December 8, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/yuga.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that the defendants violated provisions of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making false and misleading statements concerning Yuga's growth prospects, financial ownership, and financial benefits for Yuga securities investors, as well as using celebrity promoters to lure in unsuspecting investors so that Yuga insiders could sell the unregistered Yuga securities in violation of the Securities Act of 1933.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/yuga or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Yuga Labs, you have until February 7, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.  The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Yuga Labs, Inc. Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.