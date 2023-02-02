Press Releases

02/02/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of New Online Platform Connecting All Connecticut Manufacturers and Suppliers in a Single Searchable Solution

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the launch of CONNEX™ Connecticut, a free online platform that provides one-stop access for manufacturers in the state to connect with each other, find local suppliers, discover new business opportunities, and manage their supply chains.

“Connecticut boasts some of the most sophisticated manufacturing in the world, and this new portal helps support these companies by enabling other businesses to easily find and connect with the local manufacturers that are making the products they need,” Governor Lamont said. “I strongly encourage every company in the state to register at this portal, post about the products and services your company offers, and get connected to new business opportunities.”

The program is jointly managed by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development’s Office of Manufacturing and CONNSTEP, the state’s leading business consulting firm. It is funded through the state’s Manufacturing Innovation Fund.

“The goal of this platform is to increase manufacturing growth by connecting Connecticut’s smaller suppliers with large manufacturers who need their services,” Paul Lavoie, Connecticut’s chief manufacturing officer, said. “This is just one of the ways we are working to strengthen Connecticut’s domestic manufacturing supply chain.”

The CONNEX™ Connecticut platform will help manufacturers identify potential suppliers within the state based on their capabilities, not just current production. Results can be filtered using hundreds of unique criteria such as equipment, processes, materials and certifications to meet a manufacturer’s specific needs.

“The recent pandemic highlighted the need to focus on strengthening our industrial base, including innovative solutions to help the supply chain in Connecticut and across the nation,” Beatriz Gutierrez, president and CEO of CONNSTEP, said. “CONNEX™ Connecticut will offer manufacturers the ability to post RFIs and RFQs in the platform’s B2B Exchange Center to which qualified suppliers may directly respond to the posts with their capabilities and availability. These platform features will help Connecticut manufacturers find the materials and inputs they need to meet their productivity and profitability objectives, while improving supply chain optimization for downstream manufacturers as well.”

The initiative was developed with the support of the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), the state’s largest group advocating on behalf of businesses.

“As the Connecticut state partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, CBIA has seen the CONNEX Marketplace system’s success connecting supply chains in other states,” Chris DiPentima, president and CEO of CBIA, said. “We are fortunate that we could facilitate the collaboration between NAM and CONNSTEP, Inc. so that every Connecticut manufacturer now has the opportunity to utilize CONNEX™ Connecticut at no cost. Connecticut’s world class manufacturers can now connect through a single platform, strengthening the state’s manufacturing ecosystem and creating more local and robust supply chain opportunities.”

The CONNEX™ Marketplace technology was developed several years ago by i5 Services to connect the U.S. manufacturing supply chain. It is now being used by manufacturers and suppliers across the country to connect with one another and find new business opportunities.

“We are thrilled to have so many prominent leaders in the state support the launch of CONNEX™ Connecticut,” Alan Davis, president and CEO of i5 Services, said. “It’s a sign of the state’s strong leadership and commitment to the Connecticut’s manufacturing industry, which is one of the pillars of the state’s economy.”

To access the portal, visit portal.ct.gov/manufacturing/CONNEX.

Manufacturers that create an account prior to March 31, 2023, should use the promo code CTFF while registering to receive free, permanent national network access.