Artivion Announces Release Date and Teleconference Call Details for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artivion, Inc. AORT, a leading cardiac and vascular surgery company focused on aortic disease, announced today that fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released on Thursday, February 16, 2023 after the market closes. On that day, the Company will hold a teleconference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question and answer session hosted by Pat Mackin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artivion.

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial 201-689-8261 a few minutes prior to 4:30 p.m. ET. The teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event and can be accessed by calling (toll free) 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. The conference number for the replay is 13735085. 

The live webcast and replay can be accessed on the Investors section of the Artivion website at www.artivion.com and by selecting Webcasts & Presentations. In addition, a copy of the earnings press release, which will contain financial and statistical information for the completed quarter and full year, can be accessed in the Investors section of the Artivion website.

About Artivion, Inc.

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing simple, elegant solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons' most difficult challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Artivion's four major groups of products include: aortic stent grafts, surgical sealants, On-X mechanical heart valves, and implantable cardiac and vascular human tissues. Artivion markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide. For additional information about Artivion, visit our website, www.artivion.com.

 

Contacts:






Artivion         

D. Ashley Lee                                                

Executive Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer                                                                                         

Gilmartin Group LLC

Brian Johnston / Lynn Lewis

Phone:  332-895-3222

investors@artivion.com

Phone: 770-419-3355


 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artivion-announces-release-date-and-teleconference-call-details-for-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-financial-results-301737139.html

SOURCE Artivion, Inc.

