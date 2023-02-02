Super Aging: Ingredients for Living Well as Long as Possible, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This free webinar will discuss the top ingredients and current research on super aging. Attendees will understand the critical relationship of vision and cognition, especially in aging, memory and visual processing. Attendees will find out about the spark plug of cellular health and energy for multiple applications including cognition-, memory-, energy- and mood-support. The featured speakers will discuss the benefits of bioavailable marine minerals for bone, joint and digestive health and the impact throughout the lifecycle. Attendees will match trending product concepts to innovative and science-based ingredients.

Register for this webinar today and learn more about the top ingredients and current research on super aging.

Join Professor John Nolan, PhD, Fulbright Scholar and Chair for Human Nutrition Research at the School of Health Science, Waterford Institute of Technology, Ireland; David O'Leary, Food Division Manager, Marigot; and Jim Roufs, MS, RD, Owner of Intelligent Nutrition & Scientific Advisory Board Member, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Super Aging: Ingredients for Living Well as Long as Possible.

