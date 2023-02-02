Submit Release
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED INCREASES ITS PRIME RATE TO 7.75 PERCENT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN announced that its prime rate is increasing to 7.75 percent from 7.5 percent, effective February 2, 2023.

The rate was last changed on December 15, 2022, when Huntington increased it to 7.5 percent from 7 percent.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $183 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies.  Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.

