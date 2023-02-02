Submit Release
Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv ahead of EU-Ukraine summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv this morning, heading the 15 other members of the College of Commissioners for tomorrow’s first EU-Ukraine summit since the start of the Russian aggression, and also since the European Council granted Ukraine the status of candidate country.

“Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia‘s invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners. We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation,”  Ursula von der Leyen tweeted.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Commission President von der Leyen, will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the 24th summit between the European Union and Ukraine.

The meeting between the European Commission and the Ukrainian Government will discuss Ukraine’s European path and the accession process, the EU’s response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Ukraine’s initiatives for just peace and accountability, cooperation on issues of reconstruction and relief and in the areas of energy and connectivity, and global food security.

“The visit of the College is a strong symbol of the Commission’s support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression,” a press release said.

