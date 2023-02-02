Submit Release
EBRD invests €86 million in Azerbaijan in 2022

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has summarised its 2022 activities in Azerbaijan, saying it had  invested a total of €86 million into the country’s economy last year, channelling finances and technical expertise towards inclusive growth and digitalisation. Some 71% of these funds went into the green economy.

A press release said “2022 was a year of many firsts for the EBRD in Azerbaijan. We financed our first circular economy project, made our first investment in the TMT sector, and co-financed the first utility-scale solar power plant in the country.”

Senior EBRD officials recently visited Azerbaijan to meet the political leadership, diplomats, international development partners, leaders of the business community and the Bank’s existing partners.

