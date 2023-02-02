Submit Release
EU4Moldova and Confidence Building Measures showcase beneficiaries in Moldovan National Exhibition

Two EU-funded projects implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Moldova, ‘EU4Moldova: Key Regions’ and ‘Confidence Building Measures’, are taking part in the 20th edition of the National Exhibition ‘Made in Moldova’ from 1 to 5 February .

The exhibition brings together more then 300 enterprises and district councils from the country, representing a variety of fields.

Two stands of the EU Confidence Building Measures programme will present the products of 15 beneficiary companies from both sides of the Nistru River: vinegar, fruit marshmallows (pastila), eco-bags, gingerbread biscuits, wooden toys, croissants and much more. 

At the stands of the ‘EU4Moldova: Key Regions’ programme, visitors will be able to buy traditional teas, jams, non-allergenic toys and children’s clothes, and organic fertilisers from seven entrepreneurs from Ungheni and Cahul regions.

Two other EU-funded programmes – EU4Business and EU4Environment – are hosting events at the exhibition today and tomorrow. On 2 February, EU4Business held a sectoral conference on the wine sector. On 3 February,  EU4Environment will host a roundtable highlighting the business case for a green, circular economy in the context of Moldova’s sustainable economic development. Both events are being livestreamed.

‘Made in Moldova’ is organised annually by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova under the patronage of the Moldovan government.

