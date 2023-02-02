EU and WHO provide special devices to monitor COVID-19 vaccine storage

The European Union has handed over to the national health authorities of Azerbaijan 2,100 ‘Fridge-tag-2’ devices.

The ‘Fridge-tag 2’ is an intelligent temperature monitor for the continuous monitoring of sensitive vaccines, like COVID-19, and pharmaceuticals stored in medical refrigerators and freezers. The device measures the storage temperature and immediately triggers an alarm if the set temperature limit is exceeded.

In the framework of the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Support Project implemented by WHO, these devices will be provided to all refrigerators at all vaccination points in Azerbaijan.

The devices are accompanied by the manufacturer’s instruction manual translated into Azerbaijani.

