Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,626 in the last 365 days.

EU and WHO provide special devices to monitor COVID-19 vaccine storage

The European Union has handed over to the national health authorities of Azerbaijan 2,100 ‘Fridge-tag-2’ devices. 

The ‘Fridge-tag 2’ is an intelligent temperature monitor for the continuous monitoring of sensitive vaccines, like COVID-19,  and pharmaceuticals stored in medical refrigerators and freezers. The device measures the storage temperature and immediately triggers an alarm if the set temperature limit is exceeded.

In the framework of the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Support Project implemented by WHO, these devices will be provided to all refrigerators at all vaccination points in Azerbaijan.

The devices are accompanied by the manufacturer’s instruction manual translated into Azerbaijani.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU and WHO provide special devices to monitor COVID-19 vaccine storage

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.