‘Made in Moldova’ exhibition hosts EU4Business and EU4Environment

The EU4Business and EU4Environment programmes are both hosting events at the 20th edition of the national ‘Made in Moldova’ exhibition in Chisinau this week, with an EU4Business event on EU-EaP cooperation in the wine sector this morning at 10am, and an EU4Environment roundtable on the Green Economy tomorrow. Both events are being livestreamed.

‘Made in Moldova’ brings together enterprises from across the country as well as their foreign business partners in a one-week event organised by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova, with the aim of promoting local products and services, attracting investments, and intensifying the public-private dialogue. Besides displaying the results of country’s industrial development, ‘Made in Moldova’ offers a place where the business community, policy makers, and other stakeholders can discuss emerging challenges and opportunities for increasing competitiveness and sustainability.

EU4Business wine sector conference

As part of ‘Made in Moldova’, a sectoral conference on the wine sector will take place today at 10am local time, organised under the EU4Business: connecting companies (EU4BCC) programme. The conference – ‘EU and EaP Cooperation within Wine sector: Sector Attractiveness and Market Opportunities’ – is an occasion to gather stakeholders in the wine sector in the EU and the Eastern Partnership region to exchange on recent evolutions in the sector but also on challenges and opportunities. In addition to the opening remarks delivered by the EU Delegation to Moldova, DG AGRI will take part in the event to present the new approaches and policies on wine from the EU’s perspective.

You can join the Conference LIVE today, February 2, at 10am, Chisinau Time, using one of the following links: in English & in Romanian.

EU4Business: connecting companies is funded under the EU4Business initiative and implemented by Eurochambres. The project aims at boosting sustainable economic development and supporting job creation in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries. Through B2B matching, twinning and study visits, SMEs and BSOs from the EaP countries connect with their counterparts in the EU. The project targets specifically five key sectors – wine, bio-and organic food, tourism, textile, and creative industries.

Click here to discover the project’s 2023 activities.

EU4Environment Green Economy roundtable

Tomorrow, 3 February at 10am, the ‘EU4Environment – Green Economy’ programme will host a roundtable highlighting the business case for a green, circular economy in the context of Moldova’s sustainable economic development. The high-level event will involve ministers of economy and environment, the EU Ambassador to Moldova, the President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Deputy Chair of Parliamentary Commission for Environment and Regional Development, and the director of the Organization for Development of Entrepreneurship.

This event will be also be webstreamed here.

As part of the EU4Environment event, a separate session on eco-labelling for the business community is organised with aim to discuss the benefits and legislation as well as raise awareness among stakeholders.

The ‘EU4Environment – Green Economy’ programme helps Eastern Partnership countries preserve their natural capital and increase people’s environmental well-being. Funded by an EU grant of €19.5 million, the programme is implemented by five international organisations – OECD, UNECE, UNEP, UNIDO, and the World Bank. For more information see: www.eu4environment.org.