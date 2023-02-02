Submit Release
Hub of Public Initiatives opens in Dnipro with EU support

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme in Ukraine have supported the opening of the Hub of Public Initiatives in Dnipro. 

The Hub was designed to help internally displaced people better adapt to their new environment and to bring them together with locals to create useful social initiatives. Public activists from Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, had the idea to create the Hub, after being forced to seek shelter in Dnipro due to active hostilities.

The Hub premises were repaired and equipped with furniture and equipment.

Frederik Coene, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said that the EU will continue to support civil society in Ukraine during and after the end of the war. He added that “the Hub that will now be operating in Dnipro, will  foster creative ideas for supporting internally displaced persons and engaging all citizens in the city’s public life.”

