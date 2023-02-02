Submit Release
Blackstone to Present at the Bank of America Securities Financial Services Conference 2023

Blackstone BX announced today that Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 12:30pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Shareholders section of Blackstone's website at http://ir.blackstone.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blackstone's website shortly after the event.

About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $975 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow @blackstone on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

