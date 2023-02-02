Submit Release
Ukraine: EU agrees further military support under the European Peace Facility

Ahead of the summit between the European Union and Ukraine, the Council of the European Union today adopted assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that provide further military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These consist of a seventh package worth €500 million, and a new €45 million assistance measure supporting the training efforts of the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Ukraine).

“Ukraine should get all the necessary military equipment and training they need to defend their territory and their people from Russia’s war of aggression. They are not just defending their country; they are also defending our common values and the basic principles of international law,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. “Today’s new measures send a clear message at a crucial time: we will continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and as long as it is needed.”

The seventh package will now bring the total EU contribution under the EPF for Ukraine to €3.6 billion.

The aim of the new assistance measure supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine trained under EUMAM Ukraine is to provide necessary non-lethal equipment and supplies as well as services to back the training activities.

The EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February, in Kyiv.

