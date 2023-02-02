Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,560 in the last 365 days.

RXO Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RXO RXO today announced that Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer, Jamie Harris, chief financial officer and Jared Weisfeld, chief strategy officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Event: Citi 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami Beach, Fla.
  • Presentation: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 8-8:40 a.m. EST
  • Event: Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami Beach, Fla.
  • Presentation: Thursday, Feb. 23, 1:50-2:20 p.m. EST

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available at http://investors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO RXO is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO is primarily driven by a tech-enabled truck brokerage and also offers complementary solutions for managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO's proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with more than 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company has more than 7,000 employees and is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005067/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

RXO Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.