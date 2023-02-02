CarePort®, Powered by WellSky® Partners with HAPevolve to Improve Care Coordination and Patient Care in Pennsylvania

CarePort's suite of solutions will enable Pennsylvania providers to manage patients across the continuum from inpatient to post-discharge, reducing readmissions, and streamlining and advancing patient care

CarePort, powered by WellSky, the leading care coordination platform connecting thousands of providers across the United States, is now an industry partner of HAPevolve. The collaboration connects Pennsylvania hospitals with an end-to-end platform that bridges acute and post-acute EHRs, streamlining care transitions and providing real-time visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers, and risk-bearing organizations.

Through its industry partner program, HAPevolve—a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP)—connects Pennsylvania hospitals with services and vendors that can help improve their operations. With this partnership, Pennsylvania hospitals can leverage CarePort's extensive suite of solutions to manage patients across multiple care settings to more efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care for better health outcomes.

"CarePort has an impressive national network and a sizeable footprint in Pennsylvania," said Joe Tibbs, president of HAPevolve. "We were impressed by their ability to streamline and improve care coordination. We believe that this partnership will further enable them to bring their expertise and impressive solution set to bear in ways that will help Pennsylvania hospitals address the increasing challenges and complexities of care coordination and healthcare delivery."

Providers that leverage the CarePort platform gain access to a robust network of more than 2,000 hospitals and 130,000 post-acute and community providers across the country, enabling providers to optimize care transitions and post-acute care selection. With CarePort, Pennsylvania providers can receive actionable and real-time alerts of critical patient events, such as hospital readmissions and care transitions in- or out-of-network. The partnership also equips providers with real-time data insights about their specific patient populations for improved patient outcomes.

"HAPevolve has shown its commitment to meeting Pennsylvania's most pressing healthcare challenges by leveraging CarePort's cutting-edge technology to improve care coordination," said Dr. Lissy Hu, president of connected networks at WellSky. "We are excited to work with HAPevolve and HAP members as we continue to expand our footprint within Pennsylvania, and we are looking forward to optimizing care transitions and patient outcomes with providers across the state."

To explore how this partnership can benefit your organization, contact Aaron Huffer at CarePort, or Lori Mulholland at HAPevolve.

About CarePort®, powered by WellSky®

CarePort is the leading care coordination network with thousands of providers connected across the U.S. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHR data, providing visibility into the entire patient journey for providers, physicians, payers, and ACOs. With CarePort, healthcare professionals can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care to better manage patients as they move through the continuum. CarePort helps providers meet and comply with the patient event notification Condition of Participation as part of the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access final rule and the IMPACT Act. Read more about CarePort on careporthealth.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About HAPevolve

HAPevolve identifies and creates valuable partnerships with businesses that serve the health care community. Through industry and endorsed partner negotiations, HAPevolve offers members of the Pennsylvania hospital and health care community unique benefits and discounts on innovative solutions that are attractive to patients, increase retention in a competitive market, and improve physician satisfaction. HAPevolve is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005019/en/