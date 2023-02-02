CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended January 31, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. CrowdStrike will host a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

To access the conference call by phone, please pre-register using this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2cb85248d35148df80cbcd11f30cd824. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the call.

A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the CrowdStrike investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is a global cybersecurity leader that provides cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and advanced artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform delivers better outcomes to customers through rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike Falcon leverages a single lightweight-agent architecture with integrated cloud modules spanning multiple security markets, including corporate workload security, managed security services, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection and log management.

For more information, please visit: ir.crowdstrike.com

