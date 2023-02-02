Submit Release
EU and UNDP will repair more than 50 schools in Ukraine

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine has launched a project initially aiming to repair 50 schools damaged during the full-scale Russian invasion, in municipalities across Ukraine. 

A recently signed agreement between the European Union and UNDP worth 14 million will enable work to start in 2023 on the first batch of schools, in order to provide the highest quality learning environment for more than 21,000 students.

Repairs will include the installation of new windows, repairs of roofs and sanitary facilities. Heating systems will be repaired or enhanced, and sirens will be tested and if needed replaced. Finally, bomb shelters will be enhanced to keep children safe from aerial attacks. All repairs will take into consideration inclusivity, environmental sustainability and energy efficiency standards.

