European Parliament says work on Ukraine’s EU future must start now

The European Parliament today adopted a resolution detailing its expectations for the upcoming summit between EU and Ukrainian political leaders in Kyiv on 3 February. Addressing Ukraine’s EU membership perspective, the text demands the EU “work towards the start of the accession negotiations and to support a roadmap outlining the next steps to enable Ukraine’s accession to the EU single market”.

Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) also invite the Ukrainian authorities to introduce substantial reforms to effectively align with EU membership criteria as soon as possible.

Parliament urges EU member states to increase and accelerate their military assistance to Kyiv, in particular the provision of weapons, but also essential political, economic, infrastructural, financial and humanitarian support.

It also calls on leaders at the forthcoming EU-Ukraine summit to prioritise a comprehensive recovery package for Ukraine. This package must focus on relief, reconstruction and recovery in the short-, medium- and long-term. The resolution also reiterates Parliament’s call for the use of frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank as well as assets of Russian oligarchs to finance post-war reconstruction.

MEPs also call on member states to adopt a tenth package of sanctions against Moscow as soon as possible and to continuously and proactively propose new sectors and individuals for targeting.

