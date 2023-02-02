Going Beyond the Blood-Brain Barrier: Delivery of Diverse Cargo to Targeted Cells Within the Central Nervous System, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about going beyond the blood-brain barrier through the delivery of diverse cargo within the central nervous system (CNS). Attendees will learn how peptidic molecule transport systems (MTS) that can carry biologically active cargo into the CNS can be isolated from peptide libraries. The featured speaker will discuss how MTS peptides enable transport into the CNS and distribute cargo throughout the ventricular system and within the surrounding parenchyma. Attendees will learn how molecular guidance system (MGS) peptides for cells of the CNS display cell-specificity and mediate intracellular delivery to their target cells. The speaker will discuss how combining the MTS and MGS peptides allows for both transport and cell-specific targeting within the CNS.

TORONTO (PRWEB) February 02, 2023

The blood-brain barrier is a set of specialized and highly selective cellular barriers that protects the central nervous system (CNS). While necessary under normal physiology, the blood-brain barrier prevents entry of many neurotherapeutics into the brain and biologic therapies such as antibodies and gene therapies are essentially excluded from the CNS.

SRI International has developed an unbiased screening platform to identify peptides that mediate delivery throughout the CNS without disruption of the blood-brain barrier or destruction of biological cargo. This approach, named DiaCyt (Dia: Through and Cyt: Cell), utilizes high diversity phage-displayed peptide libraries to peptides that transport cargos across a cellular barrier.

The MTS can transport proteins and monoclonal antibodies into the CNS. The identified MTSs can access the CNS but have no affinity for cells of the CNS, thus intracellular delivery of cargos to these important cell types requires additional cell-targeting agents. Towards this goal, they have also identified cell-specific peptides for microglia and neuronal cells, capable of intracellular delivery of cargos. These peptides, referred to as molecular guidance systems (MGS), display cell-specificity for their target cell type and mediate rapid uptake resulting in intracellular concentrations that range from 100 nM to 1 µM. Combining the MTS and MGS peptides allows for both transport and cell-specific targeting within the CNS.

Register today to learn more about going beyond the blood-brain barrier through the delivery of diverse cargo within the CNS.

Join Kathlynn Brown, Vice President of Drug Delivery platforms, SRI International, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Going Beyond the Blood-Brain Barrier: Delivery of Diverse Cargo to Targeted Cells Within the Central Nervous System.

ABOUT SRI INTERNATIONAL

SRI International is an independent, nonprofit research institute, headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., with a rich history of supporting government and industry. We create world-changing solutions to make people safer, healthier, and more productive. For more than 75 years, we have collaborated across technical and scientific disciplines to discover and develop ground-breaking products and technologies and to bring innovations and ideas to the marketplace. SRI Biosciences, a division of SRI International, integrates basic biomedical research with drug and diagnostics discovery, and preclinical and clinical development. SRI Biosciences has advanced more than 175 drugs to clinical trials, and approximately 20 have reached the market. The division is focused on novel platforms and programs in a variety of therapeutic areas targeting discovery through preclinical development in high unmet medical need areas. SRI Biosciences collaborates with a broad range of partners from small and virtual biotechnology companies to top pharmaceutical companies and other leading industry partners. More information is available at http://www.sri.com/biosciences.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: vkovacevic@xtalks.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/going_beyond_the_blood_brain_barrier_delivery_of_diverse_cargo_to_targeted_cells_within_the_central_nervous_system_upcoming_webinar_hosted_by_xtalks/prweb19147927.htm