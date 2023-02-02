Submit Release
EU-Moldova Association Council to be held on 7 February

The EU-Republic of Moldova Association Council will take place on 7 February.

This seventh Council will be the first since Moldova was granted the EU candidate country status. 

The meeting in Brussels will be co-chaired by Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Natalia Gavriliţa, Moldovan Prime Minister. Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, will represent the European Commission.

The sides will discuss EU-Moldova relations in connection with Moldova’s new status as a candidate country for EU membership. The focus will be on political dialogue and reforms, economic and sectoral cooperation, in particular in the energy sector, trade and trade-related issues, as well as cooperation and rapprochement in the field of foreign and security policy.

The Association Council will also exchange views on global and regional challenges, including the negative impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, and the Transnistrian conflict settlement.

