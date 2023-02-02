Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,909 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,562 in the last 365 days.

Diaspora's Remittances Amount to over MAD 109 Bln - Exchange Office

Diaspora's Remittances Amount to over MAD 109 Bln - Exchange Office

MOROCCO, February 2 - Remittances made by Moroccans living abroad amounted to more than 109.15 billion dirhams in 2022, against 93.67 billion dirhams a year earlier, according to the Office des Changes (Morocco's Exchange Office).

These transfers have thus shown an increase of 16.5% (15.48 billion dirhams) compared to 2021, said the Office, which has just published its monthly indicators of foreign trade.

In addition, the Office reports a surplus in the balance of trade in services up 82.2% to 113.65 billion dirhams in 2022. This increase follows an increase in exports (+58.3% to 220.18 billion dirhams) more important than that of imports (+38.9% or +29.83 billion dirhams).

MAP: 02 February 2023

You just read:

Diaspora's Remittances Amount to over MAD 109 Bln - Exchange Office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.