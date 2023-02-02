Tattoo Removal Market Size Worth USD 14,113.68 Million by 2030 at 16.40% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Tattoo Removal Market Trends and Insights By Treatment (Laser Therapy, Surgical Method, Topical Creams and others), By End-User (Laser Center and Dermatology Clinic), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Tattoo Removal Market Information By Treatment, By End-User - Forecast till 2030”, the market to touch USD 14,113.68 Million at a CAGR 16.40% by 2020-2030.

Market Scope:

The tattoo removal business is bolstered by the growth of the laser tattoo removal market in light of a mounting number of aesthetics procedures and the rising preference for non-invasive procedures. The purpose of tattoo removal is to eliminate the need to cover up the tattooed area. Laser removal, surgical excision, and dermabrasion are the most often utilized methods for removing tattoos. Lasers can eliminate tattoos because their intense laser beam can break apart the ink hues. Since black tattoo ink is opaque to all laser wavelengths, it is the most commonly treated. The pigment color determines which lasers can be used for treatment of the other colors.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 14113.68 Million CAGR 16.40% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Strict Corporate Policies to Foster Demand Rising Use of Tattoo Removal Lasers to be Opportune for Companies

Tattoo Removal Market Competitive Outlook:

In order to compete in today's market, businesses are devoting significant resources to developing new products and improving old ones. Nearly all of the market participants are also working to perfect minimally invasive laser technology for tattoo removal. As well as exploring new markets, businesses are working to improve their tattoo removal services and products in order to obtain a competitive edge in the worldwide market.

Tattoo Removal Market Dynamics



Increases in both the overall number of aesthetic operations and the popularity of less intrusive options have boosted the laser tattoo removal market, which in turn has boosted the tattoo removal industry. The concept of "tattoo remorse" has gained significant traction among millennials, prompting an increase in the number of people seeking out laser removal treatments. Companies all across the world are wary of hiring people who sport conspicuous tattoos, such as those located on the face, neck, or upper arms. These businesses have the opinion that openly displayed tattoos give an impression of an unprofessional attitude. The need to cover up tattoos due to these kinds of social problems is expected to increase. Altering tattoo fashions, shifts in individual preferences, and shoddy artwork or design are a few more elements contributing to industry expansion.

Dermabrasion, pulsed light treatment, chemical peels, and plastic surgery are the most effective tattoo removal lasers now available. These methods are widely used because they are generally considered to be risk-free, non-invasive, and productive. In addition to the expanding size of the global market for facial tattoo removal, non-invasive techniques are gaining favor with consumers. When it comes to removing tattoos from the face, non-invasive techniques that cause less scarring and discomfort are preferred.

Market Restraints

Consumers are less likely to go through with laser therapy for tattoo removal due to the high expenses involved. This is especially true in developing countries where disposable money is lower and reimbursement prospects are less promising.

Consumer interest is waning because of the unpleasantness of the operations, the need for multiple treatment sessions, and the appearance of scars after surgery. Because of the potential magnitude of this challenge in the next years, the leading companies are investing heavily in research and development to create efficient technologies that solve these problems.

COVID-19 Analysis

With an expanded supply and demand gap, the COVID-19 outbreak has had a major impact on the tattoo removal industry. Tattoo parlors, clinics, and hospitals have all closed due to the lockdown, which is intended to stop the spread of the virus. In light of the worldwide increase in SARS-CoV-2 patients, laser surgical interventions have been delayed.

With such a dramatic increase in the number of newly reported cases of coronaviruses, COVID-19 patients have moved to the forefront of healthcare providers' minds. But now that the lockdown has been lifted and various tattoo parlors across countries have reopened, MRFR anticipates that the tattoo removal business growth will accelerate in the years to come.

Tattoo Removal Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Due to the increasing availability and deployment of sophisticated laser devices and the supply of effective tattoo removal, laser therapy now holds a share of the global market of almost 66%. Given the growing need for non-invasive or minimally-invasive treatments, laser therapy is widely viewed as the method of choice for tattoo removal in the future. In addition, a growing number of companies are implementing laser tattoo removal advertising campaigns to broaden their reach and expand their clientele.

By End-User

The increasing demand for laser therapy for tattoo removal, as well as the broader range of services provided by speciality laser centers in comparison to regular dermatological clinics, fuel the expansion of this industry sector around the world. As a result, 2016 was a record-breaking year for the laser centers industry, with sales of $895.2 million.

Tattoo Removal Market Regional Insights

Currently accounting for 39.6% of the worldwide tattoo removal industry, North America is poised to become the dominant regional market in the next years. The abundance of high-quality tattoo parlors in North America is largely responsible for the region's stellar market performance. A recent count found that there are over 12,000 tattoo shops in the USA alone. The rising demand for and sales of cutting-edge tattoo removal products in North America are additional positive factors for the region. As time goes on, the tattoo removal business in South America has grown dramatically due to the increasing number of medical spas and beauty facilities opening up in close proximity to famous nightlife destinations including bars, cafes, and concert venues.

Constant mergers and acquisitions among tattoo removal businesses in the Asia Pacific region point to rapid expansion in the near future. Market expansion in the region can be attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of tattoos and rising per capita disposable income in countries like Japan and China. Dragons, according to experts, hold a special place in Chinese culture, which may explain why dragon tattoos have become so common in China. In spite of this, more and more people are covering up their old tattoos with new ones, as fashions in body modification continue to shift. Rising tattoo awareness and the adoption of new tattoo styles among India's youth have made that country a regional powerhouse. Based on these considerations, MRFR forecasts that the APAC market will achieve the highest growth rate (at 16.2%) over the next few years.

