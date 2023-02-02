Autonomous Robot Market to Exhibit a Remarkable Growth of USD 11607.13 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the autonomous robot market was valued at USD 2754.05 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11607.13 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.70% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

The comprehensive industry research on " Autonomous Robot Market " published by Data Bridge Market Research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the autonomous robot market was valued at USD 2754.05 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 11607.13 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.70% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

The global autonomous robot market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to their numerous benefits, such as reducing labour costs, preventing product damage, enhancing productivity, and improving automating processes. Some examples of autonomous robots comprise autonomous cleaning robots such as medical delivery robots, Roomba and other robots that move easily around a physical space without human intervention.

Autonomous robots are very intellectual machines because they can operate independently and easily perform tasks, without human intervention or control. They make use of different type of sensors to solve any difficulties without any support of humans. They are extremely deployed in numerous industries such as medical, mining and minerals, oil and gas and healthcare among others because they improve productivity and safety.

Opportunities

The increasing popularity of autonomous warehouses

The rising popularity of autonomous warehouses is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. The idea of warehouses outfitted with autonomous technologies is gathering momentum all over the globe. These robots control the large number of operational processes, including transportation, scanning, picking and placing and other tasks. With the growing number of autonomous warehouses, the market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in upcoming years.

Rising demand of autonomous robot in E-Commerce sector

Autonomous robots are used in many forms in e-commerce sectors, from moving carts to mobile manipulation. Autonomous robot platforms can comprise numerous accessories due to their flexibility, making them perfect for many applications, even within specific applications such as sortation and transport.

Key Market Players:

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Fetch Robotics (U.S.)

Omron Robotics and Safety Technologies, Inc (U.S.)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

Aethon (U.S.)

Barrett Technology, LLC (U.S.)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Boeing (U.S.)

Bossa Nova Robotics (U.S.)

ECA GROUP (France)

GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. (U.S.)

Harvest Automation (U.S)

Clearpath Robotics Inc. (U.S.)

iRobot Corporation. (U.S.)

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Kongsberg Maritime (Norway)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Autonomous Robot Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Drivers

Surging product launches

The surging product launches and other innovations by major market players will drive the growth of the market. For instance, Qualcomm launched the Robotics RB6 Platform in May 2022. This is, a high-end hardware development kit which can serve as the brains for autonomous robots, commercial drones and delivery robots. It also revealed a brand-new reference design named RB5, based on the RB5 platform. This platform is used in millions of systems that comprise all the sensors and hardware needed to develop autonomous robot.

Growth and expansion of e-commerce business

The significant growth of the e-commerce sector enables distribution centre and warehouse operators to focus on increasing their effective workflow from manual to automate to satisfy consumer buying trends all over the globe. The US Department of Commerce reported in 2019, the expenditure on the internet platform as 16.0% of total retail sales. It will ultimately allow the largest E-commerce companies to use autonomous technologies in their fulfilment operations.

Critical Insights Related to the Autonomous Robot Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Autonomous Robot Market Scope

Product

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Unmanned Marine Vehicle

Mode of Operations

Human Operated

Autonomous

End-User

Industrial & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defence

Oil & Gas

Logistics & Warehouse

Medical & Healthcare

Mining & Minerals

Forest & Agriculture

Power & Energy

Global Autonomous Robot Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The autonomous robot market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, mode of operations and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Autonomous Robot market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the autonomous robot market in terms of revenue and market share. This is mainly due to growth and expansion of e-commerce sector in this region. Developing countries such as India and China will emerge as the major contributors from this region in this region.

North America will continue to project the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to emergence and growing usage of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, computer vision in this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Autonomous Robot Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Autonomous Robot Market, By Product Global Autonomous Robot Market, By Mode of Operations Global Autonomous Robot Market, By End User Global Autonomous Robot Market, By Region Global Autonomous Robot Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

