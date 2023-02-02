Solomon Islands and the Republic of Korea discussed avenues to maximise current engagement.

The visiting Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Ho-jeung KANG paid an introductory courtesy visit to Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP, this afternoon.

The Republic of Korea and Solomon Islands established diplomatic relations in 1978, a year after Solomon Islands gained Political independence. As a traditional donor partner, Korea has significantly contributed to Solomon Islands socio – economic development, especially in the sectors of human resource and fisheries.

This afternoon, His Excellency KANG and Prime Minister Sogvare discussed potential avenues to continue to venture into to maximize current engagement specifically in the Fisheries and marine resource sector development and management, Education and human resource development, Medical and health sector development and People to people exchanges.

The Government of Korea has responded positively to Solomon Islands call for logistical support towards the PG2023.

H.E KANG and PM Sogavare- exchange of gifts

Through KOICA, the Republic of Korea assisted SINU in financing the USD5 million world class fisheries training complex which was presented to SINU on December 2017.

The Government of the Republic of Korea is also an active partner in the human resource sector with the provision of scholarships for eligible public servants and candidates to undertake Master degree and Doctoral Studies in Korea. This scholarship is ongoing.

Welcoming Ambassador H.E Ho-jeung KANG and his delegation to the country, Prime Minister Sogavare assure the Ambassador the government’s continuous support to further advance the existing friendship and partnership between Solomon Islands and the Republic of Korea.

Prime Minister Sogavare conveyed to Ambassador KANG, Solomon Islands sincere acknowledgement for the KOICA scholarship programme.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the Republic of Korea for its support (through K-WATER) in the Tina Hydro Project, the largest renewable energy project to be constructed in Solomon Islands.

Prime Minister Sogavare reiterated Solomon Islands call to see the reestablishment of KOICA Office in Honiara.

Ends///.