Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,562 in the last 365 days.

IDSCA to Provide Super Bowl LVII Sportsbook Options

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDSCA, a pay per head bookie site, is in the process of finalizing its options for the upcoming Super Bowl LVII. Bookies and bettors alike will be able to utilize IDSCA for the game in Glendale, AZ between the Chiefs and the Eagles.

Bookies will find that IDSCA offers bets on the final score, the money line, the odds, the over/under, and even many prop bets. While the IDSCA has yet to realize their entire line of prop bets, past years’ prop bets have included betting on the color of the sports drink that is dumped on the winning coach, the winner of the coin toss, whether the winner will receive the opening kickoff or defer, as well as many others.

Bettors will be able to make those bets and more at individual bookies’ sites, powered through the IDSCA. Additionally, bettors will be able to bet throughout the game as well. As such, betting will not end when kickoff begins.

“IDSCA has been proud to offer some of the absolute best betting action for so many years for our bookies and their bettors. The truth is that we know how many options there are out there for Super Bowl betting. As such, we do everything in our power to make sure that our bookies have everything they need for the best betting experience possible to offer their players. The biggest game of the year should have the most options of the year. Bookies and bettors will find more ways to bet and win at IDSCA than anywhere else. Last year was an incredible experience for all of our bookies as well as our bettors and we expect nothing less than that from this game. Good luck to bookies and their bettors in the Super Bowl,” said a spokesperson from the IDSCA.

In addition to NFL betting, the IDSCA online bookie software also offers betting options on college basketball/March Madness, the NBA, the NHL, and more.

For more information on betting the Super Bowl, Super Bowl prop bets, or to make a press inquiry, contact the https://www.idsca.com/

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/idsca-to-provide-super-bowl-lvii-sportsbook-options/


Contact Information

IDSCA

support@idsca.com

https://www.idsca.com/

Primary Logo

You just read:

IDSCA to Provide Super Bowl LVII Sportsbook Options

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.