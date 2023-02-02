Dataiku Appoints Ren Lee as Senior Vice President of Marketing

New hire marks the latest momentum for the leading AI company to drive growth in the Americas market

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of former head of Google global demand operations Ren Lee as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Americas.

An accomplished global leader, Lee brings more than 18 years of technology sales and marketing experience to Dataiku, with a particular focus in leading B2B teams through rocketship growth. Lee will be tasked with driving growth in the crucial Americas market, working closely with the Dataiku executive team to develop and execute a comprehensive marketing and demand generation strategy that will drive the company's success towards its core audiences from commercial to enterprise.

Most recently, Lee ran demand generation at SailPoint Technologies, overseeing Americas, EMEA, JAPAC regional, global partner marketing, global campaigns, executive programs, and strategic events divisions. Prior to this, she spent a decade at Google maturing and accelerating their Cloud, Workspace, and Google Ad tech business units.

“Dataiku’s mission to create the most usable AI solutions eclipses my belief that the best products bring with it an abundance of helpfulness and happiness to users every single day,” said Lee. “I love that Dataiku is a truly human-centered and highly accessible platform helping everyday office heroes supercharge their data with ease.”



Lee joins Dataiku as the company continues to experience remarkable momentum, with highlights over the last year including:

Exceeded 500 customers with 150+ on the Forbes Global 2000 list

95% customer retention rate with Forbes Global 2000 customers

Industry recognition such as being named to the Forbes Cloud 100 and Forbes AI 50 lists, top 10 in the Data50, and Snowflake’s ML/AI partner of the year in 2022

Certification as a Great Place to Work, with 94% of Dataikers saying the company is a great place to work (compared to 57% of employees in a typical U.S.-based company)

"We are very pleased to welcome Ren to our team," said Carole Offredo, Chief Marketing Officer at Dataiku. "Her experience in driving growth and building trust with enterprise customers will be a valuable asset as we continue to democratize AI and empower everyday employees with our platform."

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, enabling data experts and domain experts to work together to build AI into their daily operations. Together, they design, develop and deploy new AI capabilities, at all scales and in all industries. Organizations that use Dataiku enable their people to be extraordinary, creating the AI that will power their company into the future.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI, and to execute on its growth. With more than 500 customers and more than 1,000 employees, Dataiku is proud of its rapid growth and 95% retention of Forbes Global 2000 customers. Connect with Dataiku on their blog, Twitter (@dataiku), and on LinkedIn.

