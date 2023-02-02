Overcoming the export crisis is one of the key tasks to enable recovery of Ukraine’s economy - Oleksandr Trukhanov
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Oleksandr Trukhanov, head of the transportation sector of Aurum Group, the export crisis in the logistics and transport components is one of the key challenges in overcoming the current economic crisis in the country:
“Blocking of logistics and transport communications in export of raw materials can lead to the loss of about 40% of the planned export revenue. “Istanbul Grain Initiative” only partially amortizes the export crisis due to the expansion of existing logistics and transport opportunities and corridors”, - shared the head of the transport sector of Aurum Group Oleksandr Trukhanov, - “Therefore, the issue of exports is key in overcoming the economic crisis, the deepest in the history of Ukraine. Of course, a lot will depend on the de-occupation of the country’s territories and the restoration of the country’s infrastructure as a whole. Creating new logistics corridors will become a driver for the economy of Ukraine.”
As it was previously reported, it is quite possible that the volume of transportation carried out by Aurum Group transport companies will return to the level of the pre-war period within a year, if the territories of Ukraine are de-occupied and the Ukrainian railway infrastructure is restored.
There are about 700 units of rolling stock under operational management of Aurum Group.
Aurum Group is a Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group. Key areas of activity: wagon building, rolling stock repair, railway freight transportation, industrial pump construction, chemical industry, real estate and agriculture. The Group’s enterprises are located in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Ivano-Frankivsk regions and Kyiv city.
