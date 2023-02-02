Submit Release
Kane County Foreclosure Judge Divya Sarang, in Geneva, IL, Faces Petition Against Reappointment

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A PETITION asking that Judge Sarang not be reappointed to another term as an Associate Judge of the 16th Judicial District in Geneva, IL, has been lodged with the Chief Judge, requesting that she not be reappointed before ballots are sent out for the District Judges to vote for her for the term ending June 30.

The Petition is titled: PETITION TO NOT ALLOW THE REAPPOINTMENT OF ASSOCIATE JUDGE DIVYA K. SARANG TO ANOTHER TERM DUE TO UNACCEPTABLE COURTROOM CONDUCT AND BEHAVIOR VIOLATING THE JUDICIAL CANONS COURT RULES AND KANE COUNTY CITIZENS’ RIGHTS.

Associate judges are not elected by voters in the district, but are voted on by the other judges in the district, thus the public can not decide to retain her for another term as judge.

Associate Judge Sarang is assigned to matters of Mortgage Foreclosure, Mechanic Liens, Tax Deed Proceedings, Wage Garnishments and Civil Asset Forfeitures.

Illinois led the way in foreclosure activity nationally FOR THE FIFTH MONTH IN A ROW, AND KANE COUNTY FORECLOSURES ARE UP 525% IN 2022!

Judge Sarang (62), was reappointed in 2019 to a term that expires June 30, 2023 and reported a salary of $203,000 annually.

Information or Copy of the Petition and Code of Judicial Conduct to email: kanecoforeclosures@gmail.com

