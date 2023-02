TraditionDATA Launches Japanese Government Bond Market Data Product

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Product will provide precise, intra-day data market data pricing across the yield curveUEDA Tradition Securities is one of the largest Inter-Dealer Brokers to provide insight into the world’s second largest sovereign debt marketTraditionDATA, the market leading data and intelligence division of Compagnie Financière Tradition (“Tradition”), has launched a new Japanese Government Bond (“JGB”) data product. This will provide precise, intra-day, indicative market data and access to all issues across the JGB yield curve, offering a more accurate, timely, and credible alternative to the majority of aggregate-based data packages currently available.UEDA Tradition Securities (“UEDA Tradition”) has been operating as an Inter-Dealer Broker (“IDB’”) in Japan for thirty seven years and is one of the largest IDBs currently providing institutional pricing during the trading day in Japan. This new product, based on data taken directly from UEDA Tradition’s trading desk and analytics team in Tokyo, will provide the much needed data for global fixed income investors and managers seeking insight into the world’s second largest government bond market.With nearly four decades of operating a leading bond market desk in Tokyo, TraditionDATA noted the strong customer demand for accurate, IDB-sourced independent data in an otherwise opaque market. Access to such high-quality data gives investors and managers greater visibility and awareness of the risk and return characteristics of Japanese Yen (“JPY”) denominated sovereign debt, considered the benchmark for all Asia Pacific (“APAC”) fixed income markets.Following a retreat in the fixed-income markets in 2022, with the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index recording a fall of more than 16 per cent, global bond markets have rebounded strongly in the first weeks of 2023. However, further market volatility and dislocations are expected in the Japanese bond market, which has been marked by ongoing instability.Most recently this saw benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond rates rising above the Bank of Japan’s target ceiling of 0.5 per cent, calling into question the central bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy and yield curve control measures. Following several years of uncertainty in the Japanese sovereign debt market, access to TraditionDATA’s JGB market data can provide the clarity and timeliness onshore and offshore investors need to assess the full yield curve and make informed decisions.Mike LaTona, Head of Product – Fixed Income at TraditionDATA, said:“The launch of TraditionDATA’s Japanese Government Bond data product is very timely as it comes during a volatile period in the global fixed-income markets. The last five years have been challenging for investors in the Japanese Government Bond market, with 10-year JGB yields underwhelming for those seeking robust returns thanks to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control, the Government’s zero interest rate policy and other macroeconomic factors. We hope that as we move further into 2023, global investors will be able to reap the benefits of our JGB market data packages, giving them more confidence to access the market as part of a suite of low-risk products in their portfolios.”