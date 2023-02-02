Global Drywall Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Drywall Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Application Of Drywalls In Residential And Commercial Construction Projects In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Drywall Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global drywall market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 4-5%
The increasing application of drywalls in the residential and commercial construction projects, owing to the cost-effective, easy installation, and high durability of the product, is driving the market growth. Over the forecast period, the increasing population and rising standard of living across the emerging economies are likely to lead to improvements in public infrastructure, urban areas, and residential complexes. This will bolster the demand for drywall.
Moreover, the increasing demand for fire-resistant and moisture resistant construction components with greater insulating properties is anticipated to provide significant impetus to the market growth in the coming years. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share of the market owing to the large population based across the emerging economies such as India and China, which is propelling the demand for residential structures.
Drywall Industry Definition and Major Segments
Drywall, also known as wallboard, is defined as an internal partition or interior wall in a structure which is made up of prefabricated sheets. This material is usually made up of plywood, wood pulp, and gypsum, among others. Some of the notable properties of this product include fire-resistance and reduced infiltration of noise.
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
Standard
Fire-Resistant
Mould/Moisture Resistant
Based on application, the market has been segmented into:
Residential
Commercial
The regional markets for global drywall include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Drywall Market Trends
The key trends in the drywall market include the innovative designs in the commercial construction sector applied to schools, colleges, hospitals, and public administrative buildings, among others, is likely to lead to progressive product innovations to meet the demands of complex structures. Meanwhile, the growing efforts by the major market players to increase the production capacity are likely to be the crucial trends in the market.
Furthermore, the market growth is anticipated to be aided by the robust industrialisation across the developing economies leading to an increase in industrial construction. This factor is likely to augment the demand for drywall in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are USG Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC, CertainTeed, American Gypsum Company, and China National Building Materials Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
