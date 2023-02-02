Mental Health and Mentoring Services of Maryland Makes Its Mark By Providing Culturally Responsive Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health refers to emotional, psychological, and social well-being that affects a person’s cognition, behavior, and relationships. It also impacts how one responds to stress and challenges. Those who experience severe mental illnesses often have a hard time functioning in everyday life. For those who are able to receive early and appropriate treatment, recovery can mean significant improvement in their quality of life.
Mental Health and Mentoring Services of Maryland (MHMSM) is a woman-owned, minority organization whose mission is to support and empower individuals and families to mitigate mental health challenges through the provision of high-quality, person-centered behavioral health services. MHMSM provides psychological evaluations, psychotherapy, and psychiatric rehabilitation services in Maryland.
Mental Health and Mentoring Services of Maryland recently received its 3-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International. CARF International notes that MHMSM’s accreditation identifies no recommendations, and this is an accomplishment that is achieved on only 3 percent of surveys. According to the CARF International report, “this achievement is an indication of the organization’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons served. Services, personnel, and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards.”
Mental Health and Mentoring Services of Maryland’s CEO Dr. Michaele C. Samuel says that she is pleased that her organization is living its values and is achieving its mission. “Our accomplishment as an organization is predicated on the commitment of our staff to make a difference in the lives of others and our clients trusting us to be a partner in their mental wellness journey,” said Dr. Samuel.
For those experiencing mental health challenges, recovery is usually the result of learning new ways to cope with symptoms and manage the illness. It can include psychotherapy, medication, psychiatric rehabilitation, and other lifestyle changes to improve mental and physical health.
If you think you may be suffering from a mental health condition, seek the services of a mental health professional. Your primary care physician can ask you questions about your symptoms and refer you to a mental health clinician. In speaking about her work treating mental health disorders, Dr. Samuel shared that “with a wide range of support services, most people can find meaningful recovery from these disorders.”
About Mental Health and Mentoring Services of Maryland
Mental Health and Mentoring Services of Maryland provides culturally responsive Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program Services and individual (adults and children), group, couples, and family psychotherapy services. MHMSM also provides mental health evaluations, training, and consultation. From their diverse backgrounds and training, staff integrate various treatment approaches that are aligned with the unique needs of their clients.
For additional information contact:
Dr. Michaele C. Samuel
