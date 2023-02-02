Inspiring Chinese Women To Break Through The Bamboo Ceiling
EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Chinese Women Connect (UK CWC) has held it first ever annual awards recognising the achievements of women of Chinese ethnicity living in the UK, and their contribution to both the Chinese community and British society. Over 50 outstanding candidates were nominated for 10 different award categories – including technology, finance, the creative arts and business – and the deserving winners were announced at the charity’s Gala Dinner, which took place at the University of Cambridge on the 28th of January. This inaugural event was attended by the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, the Mayor of Cambridge, and the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, further raising the profile of the pioneering charity.
UK CWC aims to empower Chinese women in the UK to achieve their full potential, helping them to better understand British culture while maintaining their own national heritage. It acts as a social support network and regularly organises a wide variety of events to help members improve their language and professional skills, with the goal of assisting their integration into local society and the workplace. Qun Yang, Chairwoman and Trustee of UK CWC, set up the charity based on her own experience of adapting to a new environment and beginning a thriving business. She explained: “I found it hard to understand the British culture and break through the bamboo ceiling when I first came to the UK. However, after a successful career in finance, and later founding biotech company Biorbyt in Cambridge – which received the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: International Trade in 2021 – I wanted to help other Chinese women to do the same.”
“Our aim at UK CWC is to have a positive impact on Chinese women, their families and society as a whole, by aiding individuals to overcome the many internal and external barriers they face on moving to another country. We work to boost confidence and promote social inclusion through our tight-knit community, workshops and collaborations, and these annual awards will serve to acknowledge and encourage female Chinese role models in the UK for many years to come.”
To learn more about UK CWC and view the profiles of the deserving award winners, visit https://ukcwc.org/ukcwc-2023-annual-awards/
Annette Barnard
UK CWC aims to empower Chinese women in the UK to achieve their full potential, helping them to better understand British culture while maintaining their own national heritage. It acts as a social support network and regularly organises a wide variety of events to help members improve their language and professional skills, with the goal of assisting their integration into local society and the workplace. Qun Yang, Chairwoman and Trustee of UK CWC, set up the charity based on her own experience of adapting to a new environment and beginning a thriving business. She explained: “I found it hard to understand the British culture and break through the bamboo ceiling when I first came to the UK. However, after a successful career in finance, and later founding biotech company Biorbyt in Cambridge – which received the Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: International Trade in 2021 – I wanted to help other Chinese women to do the same.”
“Our aim at UK CWC is to have a positive impact on Chinese women, their families and society as a whole, by aiding individuals to overcome the many internal and external barriers they face on moving to another country. We work to boost confidence and promote social inclusion through our tight-knit community, workshops and collaborations, and these annual awards will serve to acknowledge and encourage female Chinese role models in the UK for many years to come.”
To learn more about UK CWC and view the profiles of the deserving award winners, visit https://ukcwc.org/ukcwc-2023-annual-awards/
Annette Barnard
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
ideas@kdm-communications.com