Womens Health Diagnostics Market 7.5% CAGR to 2030- Global Analysis by Types, Application & Region

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Womens Health Diagnostics Market crossed US$ 30.0 billion mark in 2022 and is expected to hit US$ 40.0 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The latest Womens Health Diagnostics market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Womens Health Diagnostics market.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Cardinal Health

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• GE Healthcare

• Hologic, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Quest Diagnostics Inc.

The female population around the world has experienced notable increases in terms of proportion. The demand for medical devices for the diagnosis & treatment of women's health diseases, such as a wide range of female cancers, has enlarged enormously, over the past few years owing to the substantial growth in the female patient population. Furthermore, several research studies have stipulated that the prevalence of women's health diseases has notably increased over the past few decades. In order to minimize the mortality rate in female patients suffering from critical diseases, various governments have undertaken initiatives to intensify awareness regarding female diseases. For instance, the Office on Women's Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the United States organizes several awareness programs linked to women's diseases such as breast cancer, hypertension, human papillomavirus (HPV), and mental health wellness.

Womens Health Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Type:

• Diagnostic Devices

• Diagnostic Tests

Application

• Breast Cancer

• Infectious Disease Testing

• Osteoporosis Testing

• Pregnancy & Fertility Testing

• Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing

• Others

Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• South & Central America

• Middle East & Africa

Recent strategic developments in the women’s health diagnostics market

The women’s health diagnostics market has undergone several significant developments, and a few of these have been mentioned below:

• In September 2021, Terumo Aortic announced the start of PANTHER, the company's global surgical transplant research. This prospective and retrospective multi-center, multi-arm post-market study looks at the company's whole line of knitted and woven surgical grafts and cardiovascular patches.

• In September 2019, Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (Switzerland) received FDA approval for the Cobas HBV and Cobas HCV viral load test assays to be used with its Cobas 6800 and Cobas 8800 Systems.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Womens Health Diagnostics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Womens Health Diagnostics market segments and regions.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Womens Health Diagnostics market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Womens Health Diagnostics market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Womens Health Diagnostics market across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Womens Health Diagnostics market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

