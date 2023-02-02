Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,804 in the last 365 days.

DigiGift Launches First NFT Marketplace for Gift Cards and Digital Value

The NFTs technology brings benefits to all in the way our DApp is build. And the best things about it is that we do it in a total seamless way

Digigift is bringing in blockchain technology to make giftcards a really new and cutomized experience.

Letting everyone use blockchain and NFTs technology without tech skill needed

Bringing NFTs real utilities

DigiGift unveils first decentralized NFT platform for gift cards & digital value with increased security & innovative marketing options for providers.

SION, SWITZERLAND, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They are thrilled to announce the launch of DigiGift, the first NFT-based decentralized marketplace for gift cards and digital value. By integrating NFT technology, they aim to disrupt the traditional methods of buying, selling, and trading these assets.

As a Dapp, DigiGift offers increased security and decentralization for users and providers alike. Our platform allows for the secure and unique identification and management of gift cards and digital value through NFTs, which provide a tamper-proof way of verifying ownership and ensuring the authenticity of each transaction.

They are currently conducting a test phase in Sion, Switzerland, where they have already onboarded over 100 partners and sold 70 gift cards. This test phase will allow us to gather valuable feedback and further optimize our platform before a wider rollout.

In addition to increased security and decentralization, DigiGift also offers innovative marketing opportunities for providers, such as gamification and loyalty programs, as well as analytics to better understand their customers and refine their strategies.

At DigiGift, they believe that NFT technology has the potential to revolutionize the gift card and digital value market. Our platform is user-friendly and accessible, making it easy for anyone to join in and participate in this exciting new era of digital asset trading.

They invite everyone to be a part of this innovative venture and experience the potential of NFTs in the gift card and digital value market with DigiGift.

Please don't hesitate to reach out for more information.

Our Twitter
Our Web3 website
Our website

Alain Praz
DigiGift Sàrl
+41 793451253
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

DigiGift Launches First NFT Marketplace for Gift Cards and Digital Value

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.