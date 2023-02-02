DigiGift Launches First NFT Marketplace for Gift Cards and Digital Value

Digigift is bringing in blockchain technology to make giftcards a really new and cutomized experience. Bringing NFTs real utilities

DigiGift unveils first decentralized NFT platform for gift cards & digital value with increased security & innovative marketing options for providers.

SION, SWITZERLAND, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They are thrilled to announce the launch of DigiGift, the first NFT-based decentralized marketplace for gift cards and digital value. By integrating NFT technology, they aim to disrupt the traditional methods of buying, selling, and trading these assets.

As a Dapp, DigiGift offers increased security and decentralization for users and providers alike. Our platform allows for the secure and unique identification and management of gift cards and digital value through NFTs, which provide a tamper-proof way of verifying ownership and ensuring the authenticity of each transaction.

They are currently conducting a test phase in Sion, Switzerland, where they have already onboarded over 100 partners and sold 70 gift cards. This test phase will allow us to gather valuable feedback and further optimize our platform before a wider rollout.

In addition to increased security and decentralization, DigiGift also offers innovative marketing opportunities for providers, such as gamification and loyalty programs, as well as analytics to better understand their customers and refine their strategies.

At DigiGift, they believe that NFT technology has the potential to revolutionize the gift card and digital value market. Our platform is user-friendly and accessible, making it easy for anyone to join in and participate in this exciting new era of digital asset trading.

They invite everyone to be a part of this innovative venture and experience the potential of NFTs in the gift card and digital value market with DigiGift.

