Tofu Market size is forecast to reach $3.1 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

This is likely to bolster the market growth of tofu and tofu-based products in this region.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in the Tofu Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the easy availability of products of various line-ups from different companies under one single roof. Due to low operating charges and high selling overheads, supermarkets can offer products at comparatively lesser price than its other counterparts. Additionally, there are a handful of hypermarkets which allow quality assurance of their products, thereby bolstering the growth of this segment. However, many established players are catering to online sales channels like Amazon and Alibaba, in order to boost sales, promote and market their products. With the penetration of internet in sub-urban and rural areas, it has become increasingly convenient. Online segment is estimated to register the higher CAGR over the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Tofu Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominated the Tofu Market in 2020 owing to the increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of tofu. The Tofu market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Tofu is very high in nutritive content, at par with milk products coupled with the growing number of consumers shifting to vegan diet are likely to aid the market growth of the Tofu Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Tofu Market report.

Extensive perishable rates of tofu and tofu based products is poised to create the hurdles for the Tofu Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Tofu Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment held the largest share in the Tofu Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Tofu Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia Pacific dominated the Tofu Market with a major share of 36.5% in 2020. This is attributed to the growing number of consumers including tofu in their diet mainly because of its health benefits.

Tofu Market Drivers : Growing number of consumers shifting to vegan diet Over the recent past, most of the major economies have witnessed a wide segment of their consumer base turning to vegan diet due to various reasons

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Tofu Market Industry are -

1. Hain Celestial,

2. Hugli Holding Company,

3. The Nisshin Oillio Group,

4. Eden Foods, Morinaga & Company,

5. Hugli Holding Company

