Global Blockchain Market Is Projected To Grow At A 55% Rate Through The Forecast Period

The Business Research Company’s “Blockchain Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the blockchain market. As per TBRC’s blockchain market forecast, the global blockchain market size is expected to grow to $99.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 55.0%

The growth in the blockchain market is due to the growing demand for blockchain technology in industries and the public sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest blockchain market share. Major players in the blockchain market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., BTL Group Ltd., r3, Bitfury, IBM, ConsenSys.

Trending Blockchain Market Trend

Federated blockchain, also called as a consortium blockchain, is expected to be a major trend shaping the blockchain market in the forecast period. Federated blockchain is a private permission type of blockchain, which gives permission for multiple entities to have access to the network by voting or token system. Decentralization is maintained by the prior selection of the authority nodes by the organizations in the network which can exchange the data or information continuously.

Blockchain Market Segments

• By Type: Private, Public, Hybrid

• By Provider: Application, Middleware, Infrastructure

• By Application: BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government

• By Geography: The global blockchain global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Blockchain is an immutable shared ledger that records online transactions, tracks assets, and builds trust in a business network.

