Global Airport Technologies Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Airport Technologies Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

As per TBRC's airport technologies market forecast, the global airport technologies market size is expected to grow to $15.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Rise in illegal immigration is a key driver of the airport technologies market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest airport technologies market share. Major players in the airport technologies market include Thales ATM S.A, Honeywell Airport Solutions, Siemens Airports, Raytheon Corp., CISCO Systems,Inc., Hitachi,Ltd., Bosch Security Systems.

The implementation of automated baggage handling systems is an emerging trend in the airport technologies market. Automated baggage handling systems involve the use of small robotic vehicles that carry baggage from the conveyor belt, through the security system and finally to the respective aircraft carriers. The use of this technology is expected to reduce the number of bags lost at airports. For instance, in May 2021, UK-based Stansted Airport completed a £70 million upgrade to its baggage handling system, adding 180 automated carts, 2.4 km of conveyor belts, and track to increase efficiency.

• By Geography: The global airport technologies global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Airport technologies refers to the use of modern technology in the airport premises to enhance the passenger's overall experience.

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

