The Global Gardening Equipment Market to Reflect Tremendous Growth Potential With A CAGR Of 6.1% BY 2033

The global gardening equipment market was valued at USD 114.62 Billion in 2023. It is projected to grow at 6.1%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gardening equipment market was valued at USD 114.62 Billion in 2023. It is projected to grow at a 6.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2033.

This market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for ergonomic tools for gardening and lawn maintenance. Due to lower 2018 housing costs and rising disposable incomes, real estate projects have increased in all regions. Market millennials are increasingly interested in outdoor spaces being transformed into relaxation areas such as lounges, entertainment, or outdoor kitchens.

With the popularity of battery-powered ergonomic designing tools, the market is expected to grow. Gardening is labor intensive and requires digging, cutting, and weeding small shrubs. Repeated stress injuries may result. The strain on the hips, back, wrists, wrists, and knees of older people can be caused by garden tools. Professionals and amateur landscapers alike are in need of ergonomic design tools. This market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Driving Factors

To Nurture Market Growth, Gardening Equipment is Accepted

The popularity of electric-powered lawnmowers and trimmers as well as chainsaws is driving greater demand for gardening equipment. In the United States and Britain, electric equipment is a priority due to noise and environmental issues. Electric lawnmowers are less heavy and quieter. The push-to-start button is easier to use, which gives them an advantage over other models. This is driving an increase in demand for electrical equipment.

Restraining Factors

Market Growth is hindered by high maintenance costs

This equipment can be used in many settings, including residential, public, and private golf courses as well as playgrounds. This equipment is used almost every day. The inability to service or repair lawnmowers, mowers and other equipment can lead to increased downtime, which in turn slows down lawn-cutting. Multiple sources confirm that this equipment is repairable for as low as USD 85. This leads to a decrease in its use.

A growing demand is also being expressed for hybrid power equipment. This is a more expensive manufacturing process. This equipment is not easily produced by small or medium-sized companies, which can hinder the global market growth.

Market Key Trends:

Automated Gardening Equipment Is a Growing Trend

Future trends will likely see a higher demand for well-designed, modern garden equipment. The availability of new products is helping to improve the market's prospects. COVID-19 was an important factor in the market's expansion. Customers are spending more time in local areas. This is increasing product demand.

The increased use of intelligent gardening methods like GPS technology, uniform cutting, and an auto brake system is having positive effects on the global lawn and garden market. Smart gardening allows gardeners to be more productive and easier.

Recent development:

AriensCo's equipment range of zero-turn mowers powered by petrol and batteries was on display at SALTEX 2021. AriensCo also showed the 'ZENITHE' conceptual stand-on mower that is powered by a lithium battery and low in noise and emissions.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. released the HRN series of residential lawnmowers in October 2019. It features a powerful GCV170-powered motor that optimizes grass-cutting and streamlines operation and maintenance.

Key questions:

What has been the performance of the global market in garden equipment? What are its prospects for the future?

What was the global effect of COVID-19 on the global market for garden equipment?

Which regions are the most important for your products?

How important is the product's impact on the market?

What does it mean that the market will be restructured according to the end user?

What are the key driving factors?

What is the global marketplace for gardening equipment? And who are its top players?

What level of competition is there in the industry?

