General Electronic Components Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 2, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the general electronic components market. As per TBRC’s general electronic components market forecast, the global general electronic components market size is expected to grow to $643.93 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Increasing demand for microwave tubes, cathode-ray tubes, X-ray tubes, photoelectric tubes and triodes in display devices is expected to drive the general electronic components market in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest general electronic components market share. Major players in the general electronic components market include Vishay Intertechnology, Fairchild Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Trending General Electronic Components Market Trend

The adaptation of the Internet of Things (IoT) acts as a key trend driving the growth of the general electronic components market. In the past few years, the IoT has experienced a massive boom. IoT provides communication and connection between various devices, such as fitness watches, smartphones, and smart meters. General electronic components such as resistors, transistors, capacitors, and diodes are used in making smart devices, sensors, and actuators that can interconnect with each other. According to IoT Analytics, at the end of 2020, 11.7 billion (or 54%) of the 21.7 billion active linked devices globally will be IoT system connections. More than 30 billion IoT connections, or approximately 4 IoT devices per person on average, are projected to exist by 2025. Thus, indicating a high demand for IoT devices.

General Electronic Components Market Segments

• By Product Type: Passive, Active, Electromechanical components, Other Product Types

• By End Use Industry: Aerospace, Communication, Automotive, Other End-Users

• By Sales: Aftermarket, Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

• By Geography: The global general electronic components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

General electronic components are the devices that work within an electronic system to have an effect on their associated fields. These components have a number of electrical terminals that are connected to form an electronic circuit with a particular function, such as an amplifier or oscillator.

General Electronic Components Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

