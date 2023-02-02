Global Coworking Space Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Coworking Space Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Coworking Space Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Coworking Space Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the coworking space market. As per TBRC’s coworking space market forecast, the global coworking space market size is expected to grow to $34.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.4%.

The coworking spaces market is majorly determined by the increase in the number of start-ups globally. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest coworking space market share. Major players in the coworking space market include Wework, Regus Corporation (IWG Plc), Mix Pace, Knotel Inc., SimplyWork, District Cowork, Premier Workspaces, Krspace, Convene, Servcorp Limited.

The development of sustainable coworking spaces is a major trend shaping the coworking spaces market. Coworking spaces are implementing eco-friendly measures in the workplace to attract entrepreneurs concerned with environmental issues such as global warming. Sustainable practices adopted by coworking space providers offer substantial benefits and are economically feasible. For instance, CoCoon in Hong Kong has a floor made of natural bamboo and uses non-toxic paints and LED lights. In addition to this, drought-resistant plants are part of the interior and exterior. Another such example is Green Spaces in Denver uses about 160 solar panels on the roofs of its offices. These allow significant cost savings at Green Spaces. Thus, sustainable coworking space is a key trend in the coworking spaces market.

•By Business Type: Open/ Conventional Coworking Spaces, Corporate/ Professional Coworking Spaces, Other Business Types

•By End Use: Finance, Legal Services, Marketing, Technology, Real Estate, Consulting Services, Other End Uses

•By User: Enterprises, Freelancer, Other Users

•By Geography: The global coworking space market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A coworking space is a shared or collaborative office space shared by many individuals or businesses located in the same buildings, provided on a rental basis by the property owners, and that helps employees replicate the sense of community that may be lacking in the virtual workplace.

Coworking Space Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Coworking Space Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides coworking space market analysis, insights on coworking space global market size, drivers and trends, coworking space global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and coworking space market growth across geographies.

