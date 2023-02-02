Urgent Care Apps Market is Booming and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 40.60 % to 2030

Urgent Care Apps Market Urgent Care Apps Market Segments

The Global Urgent Care Apps market size was valued at US$ 1178.68 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.60 % from 2022 to 2030.

JERSEY, NJ, US, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Global Urgent Care Apps Market- by App Type (Pre-Hospital Emergency care & Triaging Apps, In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps, Post-Hospital Apps), Area Type (Trauma, Stroke, Cardiac Conditions, and Others), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."



Smartphone apps called "urgent care apps" can be used from a distance. These apps can alert medical staff members like nurses and doctors about crises. In an emergency, users of urgent care apps can quickly connect with the closest or registered healthcare facility. These in-home care apps are widely utilized, typically by the elderly population. Long wait times and expensive ER visits can now be reduced with the help of urgent care apps. Additionally, they can serve as a tool for patient participation and drastically save healthcare expenses.

The key driver of market growth is the ease of communication, along with growing patient-centric healthcare delivery emphasis, rising 3G and 4G network penetration, rising cost-containment in healthcare delivery, increasing benefits of urgent care apps like pain management for panic situations, immediate appointment booking, reduced hospital readmissions, chronic pain management, and growing preference among healthcare facilities to deliver care via these apps. Further expanding the urgent care app market includes rising emerging markets with rising technical breakthroughs and modernization in the healthcare sector, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector, and rising developed markets. However, increasing consumer instant messaging app usage and worsening internet connectivity in several countries are the main factors that will restrain market growth. In addition, the market for urgent care apps will face additional challenges during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of miscategorized apps available on Android and Apple stores.



North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Urgent Care Apps market over the forecast years. Some significant drivers of market growth in the area include the rising acceptance of digital healthcare solutions, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and high smartphone penetration. Numerous players working across regions, including mobile and network operations, the expansion of innovative and advanced digital solutions, and the high expenses of in-patient care are all factors boosting the market growth. In addition, the Asia Pacific Urgent Care Apps market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Some of the key factors anticipated to propel the market in the country include the rising number of government initiatives, increasing investments by nonprofit organizations and private companies to support the adoption of urgent care apps for better information exchange, improved patient engagement, improved treatment outcomes, cost reductions, and convenient care.

Major market players operating in the Urgent Care Apps market include

• Allm Inc.

• Hospify

• Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions, Inc.

• PatientSafe Solutions

• Alayacare

• Twiage LLC

• TigerConnect

• Siilo B.V.

• Imprivata, Inc.

• MEDISAFE

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In August 2020, Emme will provide a birth control adherence tool called the "Smart Case." It detects whether the pill has been ingested and issues reminders through its app. It has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and costs about USD 99. The company now collaborates with more than 100 companies that provide birth control tablets.

• In May 2020, DrChrono will introduce a fully integrated telemedicine application to the market that will be available only to its network providers. To help patients choose providers, it also plans to create a "Physician Marketplace."



Market Segments:

Global Urgent Care Apps Market, by App Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Pre-Hospital Emergency care & Triaging Apps

• In-Hospital Communication & Collaboration Apps

• Post-Hospital Apps

Global Urgent Care Apps Market, by Area Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Trauma

• Stroke

• Cardiac Conditions

• Others

Global Urgent Care Apps Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Urgent Care Apps Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Urgent Care Apps Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Urgent Care Apps Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

