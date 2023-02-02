Lung Cancer Drugs Market Size Expected To Reach $54 Billion By 2027

Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the lung cancer drugs market. As per TBRC’s lung cancer drugs market forecast, the global lung cancer drugs market size is expected to grow to $54.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The rising prevalence rate of lung cancer is a major driver for the lung cancer market. North America is expected to hold the largest lung cancer drugs market share. Major players in the lung cancer drugs market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKlin, Vertiv Co.

Targeted drug therapy in combination with other therapies is an emerging trend in the lung cancer market. It involves the use of immunotherapy drugs combined with other therapies such as chemotherapy that help in early diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of the disease. In this regard, drug manufacturers are developing targeted drug therapies for better diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. For example, Merck and Co. developed pembrolizumab, which is a drug that helps the immune system to detect and fight cancer cells when used in addition to chemotherapy. This combination therapy showed an improvement in lung cancer status in patients. The drug is a major product of Merck and Co. and is sold under the brand name Keytruda.

• By Disease Type: Small cell lung cancer (SCLC), Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

• By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

• By Drugs: Gemzar, Paraplatin, Taxotere, Navelbine, Avastin, Tarceva, Iressa, Other Drugs

• By Geography: The global lung cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lung cancer drugs refer to anti-angiogenic drugs that are used to treat lung cancer. Lung cancer is a type of cancer that decreases the ability of the lungs to supply oxygen to the bloodstream because of the uncontrolled growth of tissues in the lung. Some of the possible treatments for lung cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapy. Based on the size of the tumor cells, lung cancer is broadly divided into small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Lung Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lung cancer drugs market size, drivers and trends, lung cancer drugs global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and lung cancer drugs global market growth across geographies. The lung cancer drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

