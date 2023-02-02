Global Wind Electricity Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wind electricity market. As per TBRC’s wind electricity market forecast, the global wind electricity market size is expected to grow to $239.24 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9%.

Growing investments in the clean energy sector are contributing to the growth of the wind electricity market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest wind electricity market share. Major players in the wind electricity market include Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC., Pacific Hydro Pty Ltd., Shell WindEnergy, Inc., TransAlta Corporation.

Trending Wind Electricity Market Trend

In the wind energy power generation market, hybrid wind-hydro power generation systems have emerged as a key trend. Hybrid wind-hydro power generation systems generate electricity by combining wind turbines and pumped storage. Using these systems, electric power from wind energy is generated around the clock, and electric power from water movement is generated when the water flows down from the reservoirs. When there is surplus energy, the additional water is pumped back into the reservoirs, acting as a large-scale battery. Due to the simultaneous work of wind turbines and hydro turbines, there is a continuous supply of electricity from the plant. For instance, in 2020, India introduced a 30 GW hybrid solar and wind power project in the Kutch district. By 2022, the country intends to increase renewable energy capacity to 175 GW and by 2030, to 450 GW. Power generation companies should consider embracing the hybrid wind-hydro turbine model to improve their electricity generation outputs.

Wind Electricity Market Segments

• By Connectivity: On-Grid, Off-Grid

• By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

• By Location: Onshore, Offshore

• By Geography: The global wind electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wind electricity, which is produced by wind power, refers to the process by which the wind is used to generate mechanical power or electricity. Wind turbines convert the kinetic energy in the wind into mechanical power. The electricity produced is then supplied to electric power transmission systems, which are used to move large quantities of power from generating facilities to substations and to distribution systems, which are used for short distances to transport electricity to customers locally.

Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Wind Electricity Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on wind electricity global market size, drivers and trends, wind electricity global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and wind electricity market growth across geographies. The wind electricity market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



