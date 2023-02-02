LATAM Textile Chemicals Market Size Expected to Reach US$2.5 billion with CAGR of 6% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Textile chemicals like sodium hydroxide during manufacturing of such textile items. This will boost the growth of LATAM Textile Chemicals Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The LATAM Textile Chemicals Market size is estimated to reach US$2.5 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 6% from 2022 to 2027. Textile chemicals are the chemicals that are used during the processing of polymer fibers for the production of essential textile items in different industrial sectors. Hence, textile chemicals consist of specialized chemicals such as sodium hydroxide and peracetic acid which are used in during the scouring or bleaching of textile. LATAM or Latin America is home to some of the major textile producers across as Brazil, Columbia, Peru and Mexico. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the LATAM Textile Chemicals Market highlights the following areas -

1. Brazil dominates the LATAM textile chemicals industry as the country is one of the major producers of cotton in Latin America and uses natural fibres for making clothing and apparels items.



2. The growing demand for Peruvian fibres due to its high quality and integrated production process will create more usage of textile chemicals in Peru, thereby boosting growth of LATAM textile chemicals market.



3. Trade agreement of Latin American country like Mexico with major economies like US and Canada will increase Mexico’s textile exports, resulting in more usage of textile chemicals during the manufacturing process.

Segmental Analysis:



1. Increase in cotton consumption for textile production will create more usage of textile chemicals such as sodium hydroxide and peracetic acid in Mexico. This will provide a positive impact on the growth of LATAM textile chemicals industry.

2. Brazil accounted for approximately 62% of LATAM textile chemicals market share in 2021. The county is one of the major producers of textiles in Latin America besides being largest automotive producer. The economic development of Brazil has increased the industrial productivity of the Latin American country.

3. Increase in market size on account of growing consumption of apparels textile items will create more usage of textile chemicals in Latin American country like Peru during manufacturing and processing of clothing & apparel items. This will positively impact growth of LATAM textile chemicals industry.

4. Production of textile includes usage of various harmful chemicals which when released in environment as waste, causes pollution problems. Moreover, exposure to such chemicals can cause serious allergic reaction, skin diseases and irritation to respiratory track

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the LATAM Textile Chemicals Industry are -

1. Braskem SA

2. Evora SA

3. Kaltex SA

4. Vicunha Textil SA

5. Coteminas SA



