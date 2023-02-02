Fertilizers Market size is forecast to reach US$202.89 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The major technological innovations in the industry, along with growing demand for bio-based and micronutrient fertilizers, are expected to drive the market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fertilizers Market size is forecast to reach $202.89 million by 2026 after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026. Global nutrient demand, poor economic outlook, depressing crop prices, increasing market pressure, and unpredictable energy prices; are the prime factors fueling the demand of fertilizers. Further, presence of limited arable land with ever-increasing food demand due to rise in population has put pressure to increase food productivity, which resulted in increased usage of fertilizers.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fertilizers Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the fertilizers market owing to rapid increase in food demand and agriculture industry.

3. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.

4. The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.

5. The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end-use industry in Fertilizers market and their specific segmented revenue.

Segmental Analysis:

Fertilizers Market Segment Analysis - By Type : Inorganic fertilizers held the largest share of more than 50% in the fertilizers market in 2020. Nutrient management is a key issue in sustainable soil fertility.

Fertilizers Market Segment Analysis - By Forms : Liquid held the largest share in the Fertilizers market in 2020. The liquid formulation held the largest share in the fertilizers market. The ease of application and transportation are the key drivers for the growth of the liquid formulations segment.

Fertilizers Market Segment Analysis - By Crop Type : Cereals held the largest share in the Fertilizers market in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 5.6%. Since cereals are grown in almost all countries, the global demand for insecticides is high for them.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fertilizers Industry are -

1. Yara International ASA

2. The Mosaic Company

3. Nutrien Limited

4. K+S AG

5. Bayer

