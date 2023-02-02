Missing inmate arrested following vehicle accident

Submit Release
February 1, 2023 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) has been arrested in Omaha. Robert Moss #215151 was taken into custody today following a vehicle accident near 24th and Farnam St. Moss was arrested on new charges that include possession of a stolen vehicle. He was booked into the Douglas County Correctional Center.

Moss disappeared on November 17, 2022 when he left the facility without authorization. He started his sentence on August 2, 2022. He was sentenced to one year on a charge of theft by receiving ($1500 - $5000) out of Douglas County.

CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

