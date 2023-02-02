Turn It Up Business Retreat Features Top Keynote Speakers, Tim Storey and Gloria Mayfield Banks

Speaker Lineup for the March 7 - 12, 2023 Turn It Up Retreat in Orlando, FL One of the Turn It Up mansions

Keynote Speaker, Craig Duswalt and Live Stream Expert, Ken Walls have partnered together to bring high-end Business Leaders together this March in Orlando, FL.

If you are ready to do the work, and you want to stay ahead of the ever-changing business landscape, be sure to invest in the most important aspect of your business — you.” — Craig Duswalt, Rock Your Life

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever Turn It Up Retreat was held in two beautiful mansions in Orlando, FL in October 2022. Because of its huge success, Rock Your Life Keynote Speaker, Craig Duswalt and Live Stream Expert, Ken Walls decided to do it again, and take it to another level.

In October 2022, twenty-five business leaders were blessed to learn from top speakers that included, Leigh Steinberg (Sports Agent), Dr. John Gray (Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus), Glenn Morshower, (Actor, 24), James Barbour (Broadway Star, including the Phantom in Phantom of the Opera), and Ramy El-Batrawi (American Businessman and Philanthropist).

“Ken and I were so blessed to get this amazing caliber of speaker at our first event,” stated Craig Duswalt. “And because the word got out about the empowering speakers and the high-quality attendees, we were blessed again with our March 2023 speaker lineup.”

On March 7 – 12, 2023, business leaders from all over the world will get together again in two mansions in Orlando, FL to brainstorm, and learn from more great business leaders, including Tim Storey, Gloria Mayfield Banks, Nick Lowery, and James Barbour.

This exclusive program is an all-expense paid, high-end Business Retreat and 12-Month MasterMind for leaders who want to experience a fresh perspective on how to run a successful business in an absolutely beautiful setting. Attendees only have to pay for their travel to and from the Orlando mansions.

The Orlando Retreat will feature 25 - 30 ATTENDEES MAXIMUM.

There is an application process to gain entrance into this exclusive program. Please visit the Turn It Up website to apply.

The retreat will truly be the best 4+ days of your life. Besides THEMED-NIGHT DINNERS, here is the March 2023 Speaker lineup to help you in all areas of your business. WE ARE BLESSED TO HAVE THEM AT OUR EVENT!

Tim Storey: TURN UP YOUR COMEBACK MINDSET — Tim is an acclaimed author, speaker and life coach, known for inspiring and motivating people of all walks of life, from entertainment executives, celebrities, and athletes to adults and children in the most deprived neighborhoods in the world.

Gloria Mayfield Banks: TURN UP YOUR SALES — Gloria has a Harvard MBA and an honorary doctorate from the University of Maryland–Eastern Shore and is a renowned motivational success strategist, and a multimillionaire entrepreneur. Gloria is one of only three women in the United States to become a Mary Kay Independent Elite Executive National Sales Director.

James Barbour: TURN UP YOUR COMMUNICATION & STORYTELLING — James is an award-winning Broadway star best known for his title role in The Phantom of the Opera. Other Broadway credits include Beauty & The Beast, A tale of Two Cities, Jane Eyre, Carousel and Cyrano: The Musical. As a successful "artrepreneur," James develops programs to help artists and entrepreneurs use both verbal and non-verbal communication effectively to drive the success of their careers and businesses.

Nick Lowery: TURN UP YOUR BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS & NON-PROFIT — Nick was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2009 as the most accurate kicker in NFL History. A Harvard MPA, Nick worked for President Reagan on drug abuse policy and for both President George H.W. Bush and President Bill Clinton in the White House Office of National Service launching the Points of Light Foundation and Americorps.

***Each speaker was hired to specifically help you in a certain area of your business.

As if the Retreat weren’t enough, as part of the investment, Craig Duswalt and Ken Walls will personally work with all the attendees for one year, helping them in all aspects of their business — leadership, marketing, speaking, writing a book, podcasting, live streaming, organization, and time management, just to name a few areas.

WE HAVE 9 SEATS LEFT.

To sign up for this life-changing program, please visit the Turn It Up website.

DATES:

Turn It Up Retreat in Orlando, FL

Tuesday, March 7 - Sunday, March 12, 2023

12-Month MasterMind with Craig Duswalt & Ken Walls

March 1, 2023 - February 29, 2024

Here is a snapshot of what you’ll receive...

Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience at the 5-Day Private Mastermind Retreat in two Orlando Mansions for 25 - 30 "RockStars"

Meet and Form Relationships with Celebrities & Top Business Speakers at the Retreat

All Meals and Drinks provided at the Retreat

Private Coaching at the Retreat and in the 12-Month MasterMind with Craig Duswalt and Ken Walls

Monthly Group Training Calls to Grow Your Business with Craig & Ken

Write A Chapter about your Business for the Turn It Up Book to be Released in 2023

Access to our Private Turn It Up Membership Site that includes all Training Files

FREE StreamYard And Podcast Training

If you have any questions, please feel free to e-mail Craig Duswalt at craig@craigduswalt.com

###

Highlights of the October 2022 Turn It Up Retreat in Orlando, FL