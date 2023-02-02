Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 2.9 percent

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary December job estimates show an decrease of 8,200 jobs for a total of 2,747,400 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector decreased by 3,300 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 4,900 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted December 2022 unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the revised November 2022 rate of 3.1 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 3.5 percent in December 2021, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 2.9 percent.

Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for December 2022 was 2,681,100, of which 2,604,600 were employed and 76,500 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 2.9 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 2,993,800, of which 2,915,300 were employed and 78,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.6 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,364,600, of which 3,269,200 were employed and 95,400 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 2.8 percent. For the month the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division declined by 0.2 percentage points, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area declined by 0.3 percentage points and the unemployment rate for the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month’s rate.



Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data

The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 4,800, while the number of employed increased by 22,000, and the number of unemployed decreased by 17,200. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 16,700, while the number of employed increased by 40,600, and the number of unemployed decreased by 23,800. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 4,400, while the number of employed increased by 31,100 and the number of unemployed decreased by 26,700. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased by 0.6 percentage points while the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.8 percentage points from a year ago.



Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth

Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division decreased over the month by 8,200 jobs. The private sector decreased by 3,300 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 4,900 jobs over-the-month. Five private sectors had over the month job gains. Job gains were registered in manufacturing (200 jobs); mining, logging & construction (1,100 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (4,900 jobs); financial activities (1,100 jobs) and other services (1,700 jobs). The private sector loss was registered information (-300 jobs); professional and business services (-3,500 jobs) and education and health services (-4,200 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (-4,300) jobs. Government overall decreased by 4,900 jobs over the month. The federal government decreased 2,200 jobs, state government decreased by 900 jobs and the local government decreased by 1,800 jobs.



During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 43,400 jobs. The private sector increased by 46,100 jobs, while the public sector decreased by 2,700 jobs. Job increases were registered in manufacturing (500 jobs); mining, logging & construction (6,500 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (3,500 jobs); information (2,000 jobs) professional and business services (6,700 jobs); educational and health services (10,300 jobs); leisure and hospitality (15,700 jobs) and other services (5,100 jobs). The private sector loss was registered in financial activities (-4,200 jobs). Government overall decreased by 2,700 jobs. Federal government shows a decrease of 13,600 jobs, State government shows an increase of 2,100 jobs and the local government increased 8,800 jobs.



Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations

Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson.



The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation).



Data reflects the 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

